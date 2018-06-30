Saint Jo Volleyball player signs

Recent Saint Jo graduate Alyssa Hennessey signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Salem University in West Virginia on Thursday at the Saint Jo library. Hennessey played outside hitter for the Lady Panthers and earned newcomer of the year as a sophomore in the district, was named first team all district as a junior and was named to the Collin Street Bakery/ Texas Sports Writers Association Class 1A-All State third team as a senior. She plans to study physical training so she can go into coaching after graduation.