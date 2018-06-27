Sanger man killed in vehicle-pedestrian wreck; DPS unclear why he was laying in highway

A 27-year-old Sanger man died during the early morning hours of Sunday after reportedly being struck by a vehicle driven by a Bowie teen.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a single-vehicle fatality crash that involved a pedestrian. DPS officials said about 5:20 a.m. Sunday south of Bowie on State Highway 101 and Feedlot Road, where they determined John Thomas Hickman IV, had been lying in the roadway.

Kirsten LeeAnn Covington, 17, Bowie, was driving her 2008 Toyota passenger car on State Highway 101 and told DPS she did not have a chance to make an evasive maneuver and she ran over the pedestrian. Hickman was pronounced dead at the scene by a local justice of the peace.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no ambulance transports. The DPS reports the preliminary investigation is still unclear why Hickman was laying in the roadway.