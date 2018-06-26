Sgt. Randall Ray Simpson Jr.

October 14, 1987 – June 24, 2018

SUNSET – Sgt. Randall Ray Simpson Jr., 30, passed from this life on June 24, 2018.

The family will receive visitors at 6 p.m. on June 28 at Scott-Morris Funeral Home in Nocona.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on June 29 at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset.

Randall was born Oct. 14, 1987 in Dennison. Randall was an Army veteran, member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, previous member of the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department. He was a Boy Scout supporter and avid fisherman.

Randall was a wild child and daredevil. He never met a challenge he would not accept. He was a free spirit who loved adventure. He was fiercely loyal and dependable to his friends and family, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Randall is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Simpson; grandfather, Arvil Miller; Nana, Lily Miller and grandmother, Kathryn Miller.

Randall is survived by his daughters, Cassie Marie and Brianna Christine Simpson; parents, Lynne Miller and husband Raymond Schmer; father, Randall Simpson, Sr.; sisters, Kimberli Richardson and husband Grady, Sunset, Brandi Stanbarger and husband Micheal, Marion, IA and Brittany Schmer, Bowie; brothers, Richard Hall and wife Sierra, Whitesboro, and Billy Schmer, Killeen; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Paid publication