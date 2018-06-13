Some 60% of FEMA road repairs done across Montague County

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County has 60 percent of its Federal Emergency Management Administration disaster relief funded road repairs complete and has obtained another six-month extension to work toward completing the projects.

County Judge Rick Lewis said this extension will get the county through the end of December with the state, and while they can apply for one more, it will have go through FEMA as all the projects will move to the federal agency away from the state which has been handling them.

These projects are for road damage incurred during spring 2015 flooding that swept across the county during two different storms.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.