Summer feeding program begins in Bowie ISD

The Bowie Independent School District’s summer feeding program will begin June 6 and continue through June 29.

The district is taking part in the Summer Food Service Program that provides nutritious meals when school is out. Children and teens ages 18 and younger can continue to eat healthy throughout part of the summer at no cost just by showing up at a participating meal site.

BISD will serve a “Grab-N-Go” breakfast and regular lunch from June 6 through June 29 at the high school cafeteria. Wayne Walker, director of school support services, said the high school also is the location for summer school.

Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch served from 11 a.m. to noon.