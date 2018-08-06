Summer movie nights moving to pool pavilion

Bowie Community Development Board will have its first official event by carrying on the Bowie Outdoor Movie Night Series on June 9 at the new location, the Bowie Pool Pavilion.

The summer movie will be “Spiderman Homecoming.”

This summer all the movie night events will be at the pool pavilion. Movies start at dusk/dark and free to the public.

Bring the entire family out for a night of entertainment and food. Be sure to bring your own seating, chairs, cushions or blankets.

Drinks, candy, popcorn, and hot dogs, all prepared by City of Bowie Volunteer Fire Department and the Bowie Community Development Board will be on sale, starting one hour prior to show time.