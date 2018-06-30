Summer reading gets underway

Bowie Public Library welcomes children and teens to attend summer reading programs through July.

Children ages 12 and under can pick up a reading log at the library and stickers during regular library hours. Youngsters can keep track of the time they spend reading or being read to during June and July.

Each Tuesday the library presents a program for this age group to entertain the children, parents, grandparents and caregivers. There will be incentive prizes given away at some of the programs. At the last program on July 31 each child will receive a free book and certificate for participating.

The teen reading program is open to those ages 12 to 18. Each Wednesday at 2 p.m. throughout July the library will have programs geared to this age group. There will be games, special guests and other fun activities. The teen with the most points at the end of the summer will be awarded the top prizes.

Direct any questions to the library by calling 872-2681.