Summertime drag night at TMSW back

Do you have a need for speed in a competitive atmosphere where you can drag race your personal vehicle, whether it be a Lamborghini, vintage Volkswagen Beetle or a Chevrolet pick-up truck?

Texas Motor Speedway is the place to visit the next six weeks as the ever-popular Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags returns for its 10th anniversary season of head-to-head, street-style drag racing on the speedway’s 1/8-mile pit road. The six-week schedule will run every Friday evening beginning this week through July 27.

Since its inception in 2009, the primary mission behind Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags was to reduce the amount of illegal street racing that is taking place in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex by providing a safer alternative off public roadways.

With recent studies indicating that street racing-related accidents account for an average of 135 deaths annually in the United States, Texas Motor Speedway is offering a safer and more organized setting for racers to showcase their vehicles and driving talents.

Over those nine previous seasons, Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags also has proven to be a unique evening of summer entertainment for novice racers who may want to see how fast or competitive their personal vehicle can be in a head-to-head matchup.

Open to any automobile, excluding back-half cars or trucks, and any driver over the age of 18, Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags will feature racers from across North Texas who will compete for weekly honors and a six-week championship across seven different divisions that consist of:

Reunion Tower GeO-Deck Bandit Division

Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Division

Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Modified Division

Snap-On Tools All-Wheel Drive Division

Texas Harley Super Cars Division

Texas Born Performance Black Smoke Warrior Division

Summit Racing Equipment Outlaw Division

