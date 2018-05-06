Thomas “Tommy” Len Thompson

September 12, 1958 – May 29, 2018

WHITEWRIGHT – Thomas “Tommy” Len Thompson, 59, died on May 29, 2018.

A memorial service was at 2 p.m. on June 2 at Scott Funeral Chapel in Saint Jo with the Rev. E. Sam Campbell officiating.

He was born in Nocona on Sept. 12, 1958 to Robert and Christine (Epps) Thompson. He was an owner/operator and had been driving a truck for 11 years. He had worked as a driller in the oilfield, a mechanic and 15 years as a carpenter.

Thompson attended Texas A&M and studied wildlife and fisheries science. He was a two time all-American in archery and was invited to compete in the 1988 Olympic trials.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine (Epps) Thompson; and grandparents, Robert Edgar and wife, Vera Thompson and Bill and wife, May McKee.

He is survived by his wife, Chris (Johnston) Thompson, Whitewright; daughter, Katy Thompson, Whitewright; son, Cody Thompson, Stephenville; father, Robert Thompson, Bells; brother, Bobby Thompson, Whitewright; uncle, Tobie Thompson, Saint Jo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.