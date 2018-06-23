TNT readies barn ‘Fun-Raiser’

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum presents a “Concert in the Barn Fun-Raiser” on June 30 featuring live music, food and drink vendors, silent auction, kid’s bounce house and games.

Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for those ages 12 and under. Free for kids under six with parent or guardian. Tickets are available at the museum and L.G. Lemons Gallery.

Seating is limited on a first come, first serve basis. Reservations for a table are available at $175 for a table of 10 and $125 for a table of eight or bring your lawn chairs or blankets for outside seating.

Live music will be provided the Rented Mule Band from 5 to 7:15 p.m. and Mind’s Eye from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

While at the museum enjoy free admission and the art show from 4 to 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Call the 825-5330 for reservations.