On June 14, 2018 around 9:30 p.m. the Montague County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to StateHwy 59, South of Montague, to the Ultimate Stop / Quick Way #7 for a robbery that had just occurred. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Office at 940-894-2871 or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-499-8477.