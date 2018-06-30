The Bowie Lady Rabbit volleyball camp is coming up next month for third through eighth graders. The camp will be on July 16-18 at 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Bowie High School. Water and snacks will be available at the concession stand.
Fee for the camp is $60 ($40 for school employees) with the deadline being July 1. Campers will get T-shirts as well when you fill out the form.
Make checks payable to Breanna Jones and mail them to 2349 Liberty Road, Bellevue, TX 76228.
Volleyball camp coming for Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbit volleyball camp is coming up next month for third through eighth graders. The camp will be on July 16-18 at 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Bowie High School. Water and snacks will be available at the concession stand.
