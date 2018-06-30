Volleyball camp coming for Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbit volleyball camp is coming up next month for third through eighth graders. The camp will be on July 16-18 at 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Bowie High School. Water and snacks will be available at the concession stand.

Fee for the camp is $60 ($40 for school employees) with the deadline being July 1. Campers will get T-shirts as well when you fill out the form.

Make checks payable to Breanna Jones and mail them to 2349 Liberty Road, Bellevue, TX 76228.