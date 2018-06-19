W.J. “Dub” McBride

April 15, 1943 – June 4, 2018

SAINT JO – W.J. “Dub” McBride, 75, died on June 4, 2018 at his home.

McBride was born on April 15, 1943 in Thackerville, OK to L.C. and Minnie (Youngblood) McBride.

He married Velma Earlene Brackeen in Cooke County on Dec. 29, 1966 and had two children.

McBride served in the U.S. Navy and went to Vietnam for two tours in 1964 and 1967. He worked as a machinist as well.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma (Brackeen) McBride; son, Eric Lawton McBride; parents, L.C. and Minnie (Youngblood) McBride; sisters, Alice Aman, Merle Johnson, Pearl Ingram and Mildred Rains; and brother, Bill McBride.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura Barnett, Springfield, MO; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren and sister, Leota McBride Clark, Gainesville.