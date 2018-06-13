Workman called back up to major leagues

Former Bowie High School baseball standout Brandon Workman was promoted back to the big leagues last week.

Workman, 29, started the season in Triple-A Pawtucket after a rough spring training. Workman has come on strong in the past month and in 15 games has posted a 4.18 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 28 innings.

This is following his strong performance for the Boston Red Sox to end their season last year after two years of dealing with the results of Tommy John surgery.

Like this season, Workman started the season in the minors before getting a call up. He posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 39.2 innings of work. It netted him a one year contract worth $835,000 this offseason.