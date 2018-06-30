Youth rodeo nights brings the fun during Jim Bowie Days

The Jim Bowie Days Youth Rodeo took place on Tuesday and Wednesday night and had a big turnout of competition for events in each age group.

Cooper Peek was named the all around cowboy for the youth rodeo. Andee Shae Nored was named the all around cowgirl.

There were four different age groups in each event on Tuesday night for the speed events.

The first event was pole bending. In the six and under age group, Cooper Peek finished first with a time of 25.151. Jaci Jo Lucy finished second and left with some prize money.

In the seven to 10 age group, Brinley Howard won with a time of 23.423. Bella Star Morrison and McKinley McQueen finished second and third while walking away with some prize money.

In the 11-14 age group, Kalli Read finished first with a time of 22.097. Conley Klienhans and Allye Stark finished second and third. In the 15-19 age group, Mika Shackelford won with a time of 21.967 while Makayla Cox finished second and earned some prize money as well.

In between events was mutton bustin’ for kids six and under. Noah Riley won by scoring the highest out of eight riders. Owen Mowery finished second and also earned some prize money.

The next event was barrel racing. In the six and under age group, Knoxlee Elliott won first with a time of 19.43. Cooper Peek finished second and also walked away with some prize money.

In the seven to 10 age group, Loralai Lee won with a time of 18.499. Oakley Ward and Bella Star Morrison finished second and third.

In the 11-14 age group, Andee Shae Nored won with a time of 17.418. Haley Hunt, Kalli Read and Kerstin Freeman finished second through fourth, each walking away with some prize money. In the 15-19 age group, Mika Shackelford won with a time of 17.922. Kylee Scribner and Ashlyn Williams finished second and third.

The goat tying event ended the night. In the six and under group, Cooper Peek won with a time of 8.49. In the seven to 10 age group, Charly Sellers won with a time of 12.3 Chaney Sellers was second and also earned some prize money.

In the 11-14 age group, Andee Shae Nored won with a time of 9.65 and Kerstin Freeman was second and also walked away with prize money. In the 15-19 age group, McKenna Hickson won with a time of 17.53.

To read about Wednesday night results, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.