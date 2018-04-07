MSU honors released

Cross Country/Track & Field boasted representation of 58.8 percent of its student-athletes placing 10 of 17 members on the honor roll, while men’s golf had 55.6 percent of the team receiving honors with five of nine student-athletes appearing on the list.

2017 graduate from Bowie High School Addy Cook was named to the list.

Softball also enjoyed an impressive showing at 50 percent with nine student-athletes receiving honors.

The LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade-point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum of a 3.30 GPA for current semester and be on the roster.

