The Dallas Cowboys will not have a prototypical No. 1 receiver for this upcoming season after cutting Dez Bryant early in the offseason.

While Bryant did not perform up to his standard of production the last three years, his reputation around the league usually made it so he got the opposing teams best defensive backs’ attention.

Dallas signed Allen Hurns this offseason, who has battled some injuries the past two years after posting 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015. While he is nice at his best, Hurns does not have the physical upside Bryant possessed.

This has been a sign Dallas will go to a receivers by committee approach instead of featuring a guy who can break a game open if he is not accounted for at all times.

While having those players on your team is fun and scary when your team faces one, having the prototypical No. 1 receiver is not exactly necessary in the present day NFL to succeed at the highest level.

The Philadelphia Eagles won last year’s Super Bowl with no No.1 receiver and featured an offense where their leading receiver was tight end Zach Ertz catching 74 passes for 824 yards and eight touchdowns. Alshon Jeffery led the team with nine touchdown catches.

With these kinds of targets, were the Eagles just an average pass offense that relied on their running game and defense to win the Super Bowl? No. Philadelphia led the league with 38 passing touchdowns. Their running game was third in the league in rushing yards, but was 23rd in rushing touchdowns with nine. They were the third highest scoring team in the league.

Guess who was ahead of the Eagles in rushing and second in the league overall last year? Dallas, even with leading rusher Ezekial Elliot missing six games.

They are not alone in successful teams with no traditional superstar wide receiver. Tom Brady’s only traditional super star wide receiver he ever played with was Randy Moss and he never won a Super Bowl with him. Instead, he made stars of inside possession receivers Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and tight end Rob Gronkowksi and spread the ball around to whoever stepped up.

One argument traditional super star receivers are known for is the ability to score in the red zone. For years, the Cowboys have struggled scoring in the red zone.

This was where Bryant earned his fat contract years ago as he and former quarterback Tony Romo developed a quick back shoulder fade chemistry that proved to be almost unstoppable in the red zone.

With Romo gone, new Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has shown a preference to favor inside receivers and never really clicked with Bryant chemistry wise. Some of it was Bryant’s fault as well, with him never really wanting to really refine his route running and instead relying on his dominant physical ability that has seemed to decline in the recent years as well.

