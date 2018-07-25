Property values appear to stabilize after energy ups, downs

By BARBARA GREEN

The 2018 certified property values were released this week for all the entities across Montague County with two school districts and one watershed experiencing decreases in their values.

Kim Haralson, chief appraiser for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District, said the figures were as expected with no major fluctuations. After two years of significant declines due to the drop in energy production, the figures appear to be stabilizing.

Last July, nine of the 14 taxing entities saw declines. In 2016 the overall county values fell by 46.84 percent, but in 2017 they fell by only .79 percent.

The overall 2018 county values total $4,811,637,612 for 2018 compared to $4,674,680,796 in 2017, a 2.8 percent increase.

For Montague County alone the 2018 certified values are up 1.996 percent at $1,849,027,701. This is an increase of $36,190,171.

