Alcohol petition running short, deadline Monday

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Things don’t look promising for a petition seeking an election for alcohol sales in justice of the peace one as the organizers report they are short about 200 names just a few days before the Monday deadline.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said Thursday she has not received any of the signature pages in a petition seeking the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages in JP1.

James and Ellen Fee, who own a restaurant in Ringgold, requested the petition from the Montague County Commissioner’s Court in late May after providing the 10 required signatures for the petition application. Justice of the Peace One encompasses the northern half of the county.

The petition requires 35 percent of those who voted in the last governor’s election which is 910 and the applicant has 60 days to get the necessary signatures. Deadline is July 23.

Those signatures will be returned to the elections administrator to be verified, and then given to the commissioner’s court for a decision on calling an election.

Wall said she talked with James Fee Thursday to see if they could turn in a portion of the petition’s names so they could begin work on verifying the names; however, he said they were still shy about 200 names.

Filing for the city and school elections begins this week, but the Nov. 6 ballots also will bring one school bond election. Saturday is the opening day, and since offices are closed the filing will start Monday.

