Alford “Sonny” Dick Jr.

November 10, 1948 – July 24, 2018

WICHITA FALLS – Alford “Sonny” Dick Jr., 69, died on July 24, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation will be at 10 a.m. on July 28, 2018 from at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A graveside service will start at 11 a.m. in Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Dick was born on Nov. 10, 1948 in Bowie to Alford Dick Sr. and Hazella Brown Dick.

He worked most of his life as a carpenter and was known to be a “perfectionist” in his work. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his children, Shane Dick, Trace Dick, Melinda Mayes and Jesse Dick; sisters, Karen Newsome, Sharron Seigler and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Dick and brother-in-law Thomas Newsome.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.