Arthur Max Lile

September 17, 1921-July 7, 2018

BOWIE-On July 7, 2018, Arthur Lile passed away at the age of 96.

A graveside service will be at 9 a.m., July 11 at Elmwood Cemetery Bowie with Chaplain Lydia Pellikin officiating

He was born Sept. 17, 1921 in Tipton, OK to James A. Lile and Wilna Rogers Clark. He was raised in Wichita Falls and

was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School. On Sept. 13, 1941 he married Loretta Hair. Lile entered the Air Corps as a cadet on April 6, 1942 and he retired as a major from the United States Air Force in 1962. From there he got his degree in accounting from North Texas State University and was an agent for the Internal Revenue Service for the next 20 years.

Lile and Loretta bought land in Bowie where they fulfilled their dream of farming.

The family knows his work here is done. He received a call for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with the love of his life, Loretta, as well as family and friends he has not seen in a long time.

Job security is exactly 110 percent. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be socializing, dancing,

playing to his heart’s content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed.

He left detailed instructions for his daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to celebrate his mission here, which has now been completed.

Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated. We want to let him know that he did a great job and wish him a safe journey.

We will remember his laughter, his song, his faith, his honor and loyalty, and his love for life. He worked very hard all his life to provide for his family, up until the very end. His work ethic and strong morals made a difference in the lives of many.

Lile is preceded in death by his wife Loretta Lile, mother Wilna Rogers Clark, father Arthur Lile, sisters Shirley Bittle and Erdene Phelps and a brother Paul Lile.

Survivors include his daughter Jerry Lile, grandchildren Sharon Sullivan and husband Dustin Engelhaupt of Topeka Kansas, Sean Sullivan of Austin Texas, Sandra Robinson of Krum Texas, great grandchildren whom he adored Rhett, Reese and Cameron.

Memorial contributions may be sent to The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls and P.E.T.S. of Wichita Falls.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication