BISD announces registration schedule for new, existing students

Bowie Independent School District has released the following registration schedule for all students who have not registered before July 31.

Bowie Elementary, Intermediate

New students may pick up a registration packet at your child’s campus or print one off from the district web page. Return completed packet and all required documentation to your child’s campus on Aug. 8-9 to register your student.

For returning students parents may pick up registration packets at Meet the Teacher Night on Aug. 20. Completed packets will need to be returned the first day of school.

Bowie Junior High, High School

Parents of new students may pick up a registration packet at your child’s campus or print one off of the district web page. Return completed packet and all required documentation to your child’s campus on Aug. 8-9 to register your student.

For returning parents or students can pick up registration packets at your child’s campus beginning Aug. 6. Bowie Junior High students may also pick up packets at Meet the Teacher Night on Aug. 20. Bowie Junior High students need to return completed packets on the first day of school.

Bowie High School sophomores and seniors need to return completed packets on Aug. 14 and pick up schedules between 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Freshmen and juniors need to return completed packets on Aug. 15and pick up schedules between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bowie ISD Meet the Teachers Night is Aug. 20 with the elementary and intermediate campuses open from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the junior high and high school from 5:30 to 7 p.m.