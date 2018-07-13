Blood drive readied July 19

Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie and Carter Bloodcare will have a blood drive from 9-11 a.m. on July 19 at Advanced Rehab, 700 US Hwy. 287, Bowie.

The Carter Bloodcare bus will be located in the parking lot. T-shirts will be given out to donors while supplies last.

If you have any questions call Cynthia Hawkins at 940-872-2283.