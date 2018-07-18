Bowie ISD approves policy that will allow staff to carry weapons

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Independent School District Trustees Monday night adopted a new policy that will allow the implementation of a “Guardian” program where select trained members of the staff are allowed to carry firearms.

This is just one of several actions the board is implementing to beef up its security plans. During a mid-June meeting the board outlined a series of projects that were examined during a called meeting focusing on school safety.

The district is working with the City of Bowie on the possible addition of a second school resource officer. Superintendent Steven Monkres told the board city officials and the police department were receptive to a second SRO.

“I am optimistic. It would provide another level of safety for us,” said the superintendent.

The topic of a second SRO was on Tuesday’s city council called meeting agenda.

The addition of a guardian program in Bowie ISD has received very little public comment at least in the board meetings. At last month’s safety meeting two citizens made comments in support of the program. If BISD moves forward with the plan that makes a full sweep of all Montague County schools having similar programs that allow specific staff to conceal carry weapons.

This new policy will direct the superintendent to establish an emergency operations plan and reasonable security measures. It also outlines district peace officers and security personnel duties and responsibilities.

The policy also addresses concerns about effective and timely response to emergency situations at a district school or school-related event.

School districts would authorize certain district employees or officials, who possess a license to carry a firearm, to possess certain firearms at board meetings and school-sponsored or school-related events on school property to the extent allowed by law.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.