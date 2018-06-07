Caroline Annette Allison

February 28, 1981 – July 4, 2018

BOWIE – Caroline Annette Allison, 37, passed away on July 4, 2018 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on July 6 at The White Family funeral home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on July 7 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God with Pastor Justin Harris officiating.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Caroline was born in Bowie on Feb. 28, 1981 to Jerry and Carolyn (Barker) Johnson and attended Bowie High School.

Caroline married John Allison on April 22, 2016 in Bowie. She enjoyed caring for the elderly and worked for Grace Care Center in Nocona.

Caroline was known for her love and the compassion she showed to animals. She adored her father Jerry Johnson and throughout her life he was her rock.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Carolyn Johnson; grandparents, Ivan and Milbrey Johnson and W.F. and Agnes Barker; twin brother, John Paul Franklin Johnson and nephew, Danny Lee Johnson.

Caroline is survived by her husband, John Allison, Bowie; sons, Chandler and Justin Allison, both of Bowie; brother, Donald Johnson and wife Denise, Bowie; nieces, Dyann and Dayna Johnson, Bowie; aunts, Harriet McGee and husband Bobby, Bowie, and Kathryn Chapman, Odessa; father and mother-in-law, Jackie and Marsha Allison, Bowie; sister-in-law, Amy Allison, Bowie; and numerous cousins and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

