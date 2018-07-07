Chico woman dies in rollover crash

A 36-year-old Chico woman died from injuries in a one-vehicle rollover crash west of Montague Tuesday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. James Taylor said the accident occurred at 4:20 p.m. on July 3 on Farm-to-Market Road 1806, 3.3 miles northwest of Montague.

Kristen Burrows was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram west on FM 1806 when she ran off the road and overcorrected causing the truck to roll. Taylor said the driver was ejected and was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to Nocona General Hospital.

Thursday morning officers from the DPS were at the accident scene recreating the crash for the investigation.