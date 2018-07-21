City of Bowie approves second school resource officer

By BARBARA GREEN

Prior to going into its first budget workshop Tuesday night, the Bowie City Council called its Nov. 6 election and approved a second school resource officer for Bowie Independent School District.

The second SRO is just one of several steps the board has undertaken in an effort to boost safety across BISD. Plans have been under discussion during the past several months prompted by additional school shootings in the nation.

The BISD and Bowie Police Department partnership for the School Resource Officer has been in operation for about 20 years. SRO Travis Fuller took the job in December 2016 after longtime SRO Bob Blackburn moved into investigations. The school district pays the majority of the salary during the school year and the city pays for the summer months.

City department heads also presented their budgets requests to the city council Tuesday night. A second workshop will be on July 30.

