Coaching Hall of Fame Class to be inducted

The Texas Girls Coaches Association will induct the 2018 Hall of Fame Class at the Arlington Hilton in Arlington on Monday. The 2018 TGCA Hall of Fame recipients will include:

Al Bennet – He was the Head Volleyball coach at Austin Westlake for 30 years. He guided the Chaparrals to nine state tournament appearances, with four state championships, four state finalists, and one state semi-finalist.

His teams made 17 trips to the Sweet Sixteen, 30 straight state playoff appearances and 27 district championships. His overall record in volleyball is 1011 wins and 230 losses.

Cathy Self-Morgan – She has been coaching girls’ basketball for 41 years, and just completed her 18th season at the helm of the Duncanville Pantherettes.

Her teams boast an 83 percent winning average and have won 1139 games and have only lost 209. Coach Self-Morgan has led her teams to eight State Championships including three titles at Austin Westlake and five with Duncanville.

Skip Townsend – He coached basketball in various cities of Texas for 44 years. He coached at Copperas Cove for 14 years. His teams made the playoffs 12 times, including four regional tournament appearances, and a Final Four.

He moved to Brock and the end result was nine regional tournaments, six Final Fours, and six State Championships.

His final stop was at Argyle, where he spent his last six seasons. He made four State Final appearances, and won the State Championship the last three years at Argyle. Coach Townsend has won 1081 games with only 395 losses.

