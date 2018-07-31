Commissioners approve two-item agenda

Montague County Commissioners met for a two-item called session Monday morning.

A letter of agreement and letter of representation between the county and Energy by Five was approved. This company gathers the costs of utilities and works something like a buy board bringing the best options for the county to consider.

The Texas Association of Counties 2018-2019 renewal notice and benefit confirmation was approved. This notice applies to the county’s property and liability insurance on all its properties including the precincts, courthouse, sheriff’s office, jail and related and all equipment.