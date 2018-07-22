Commissioners move toward proposed budget

A proposed county budget for 2018-19 will be considered by the Montague County Commissioners’ Court when it meets at 9 a.m. on July 23.

The court has been working on the budget for the past few months and with the arrival of certified property values late last week it can move forward with budget revenue projections and expenses. A budget workshop is scheduled prior any action on the proposed budget.

Following more than a week of triple-digit record heat commissioners may rethink a ban on outdoor burning. Two weeks ago the court discussed a ban, but that was on the heels on a week of unusual summer rainfall.

Commissioners will approve resolutions and advanced funding agreements with the Texas Department of Transportation for county road bridges on County Road 265 (Old Bonita Road) at Farmer’s Creek; CR 356 (Bishop Road) at Branch Bushy Creek and CR 439 (Round Prairie Road) at Willawall Creek.

The 2018-19 election judges and alternate judges will be named, along with the opening of bids for gravel.

Other topics will include approval of the law enforcement support office application packet from the sheriff’s office; accept the 2016, 2017 chapter 59 asset forfeiture report; budget amendment for precinct four and mitigation plan update. .