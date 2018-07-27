Danna King

January 22, 1969 – July 12, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, MO – Danna King, 49, died July 12, 2018 in Springfield, MO.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on July 27 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on July 28, 2018 at Central Christian Church in Nocona under direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home.

King was born at Major Clinic Hospital in Nocona to Richard Pults and Rosemary Butler Pribble on Jan. 22, 1969. She attended all 12 years of school in Nocona. She also attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Tarleton State University in Weatherford and Court Reporting Institute of Dallas.

She was active in the organization Rainbow for Girls and was a state office holder. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Central Christian Church in Nocona and the Branson Christian Church in Branson.

King was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dan and Rama Butler and George and Nell Pults.

She is survived by her daughter, Dani Rose King; parents, Larry and Rosemary Pribble and Richard Pults; brother, Jimmy Dan Pribble;, one step-brother Rush Pribble; four step-sisters Toni Boyd, Anja Fields, Tammie Kupper and Lana Roberts.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home.