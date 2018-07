Dannie Leander Walker

November 19, 1951-July 9, 2018

BOWIE-Dannie Leander Walker, 66, died on July 9, 2018 in Denton.

A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on July 14 at Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie, with Rev. Mike Henson officiating.

Walker was born Nov. 10, 1951 in Decatur to Benton and Deltas Bowman Walker.

Walker is survived by a brother, Bennie Walker, Bowie; a sister, Sandra Lightfoot, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.