Don Sewell

November 28, 1933 – July 11, 2018

NOCONA – Don Sewell, 84, died on July 11, 2018.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. July 13 at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona.

A celebration of life was at 4 p.m. July 14 at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment followed at Nocona Cemetery.

Sewell was born on Nov. 28, 1933 to Lee Sewell and Mary Jo Green Sewell in Nocona.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and taught Sunday school, served as a deacon and was a member of the choir. He was a member of the Nocona Lions Club and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1971 he was elected the citizen of the year for Nocona.

He is survived by his one and only true love, Mildred (Mackie) McCord, Nocona; three daughters, Karen Johnson, Crosswords, Janna Fenoglio, Ringgold and Sandra Fenoglio, Nocona; nine grandchildren and one more on the way.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Bethel Baptist Church,310 7th St, Nocona, TX 76255, Hayes Heller Trust at Wells Fargo Bank or the Lane Fenoglio Scholarship Fund, 375 Fite Rd., Ringgold, TX 76261.