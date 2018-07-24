Dorothy Helen Morton

November 1, 1926 – July 22, 2018

BOWIE – Dorothy Helen Morton, 91, died on July 22, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on July 24in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor John Little officiating.

Burial followed at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset.

Morton was born on Nov. 1, 1926 to David Aaron and Ora Lee (Richardson) Crow. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church of Bowie for more than 50 years and was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Marvin Laird and Ralph Morton; daughters, Donna Jean Kennedy, Mary Darlene Mann and Caroline Renee Ensey and granddaughter, Tammy Kennedy.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Tracy Cox, Houston, Curtis Cox, Daron Williams and Gary Ensey all of Bowie, and Karla Hill, Nocona.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.