Family vacation is a time to let go, soak up each moment

By DANI BLACKBURN

As a mom, I often feel like a WWE referee for my three kids.

I spend my days breaking up arguments about who can jump the highest, making sure everyone has pants on, that teeth have been brushed for more than two nanoseconds in the morning, the three little mouths have eaten at least something resembling a vegetable each day and that all three heads are accounted for.

This is hard enough at home during the normal routine of everyday life, but on a vacation that stress can be multiplied.

It’s easy to let the stress become overwhelming and you forget to enjoy the happiness of a family vacation, but as we prepare for our upcoming trip I am making a promise to myself to enjoy every second.

I may be singing a different tune just 20 miles down the road with 700 more to go after answering no less than 32 questions just from my middle child alone, but peaceful bonding is the plan for this vacation.

As a working mom, a family vacation means so much more than a trip to the beach and actually going to a restaurant to eat a meal. For me, it’s about not having to leave my kids for a full week. I get to spend every single second with them.

