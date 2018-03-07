Fireworks not allowed to discharge inside city limits

While everyone is excited to enjoy the sparkle of July 4th, residents in the three incorporated cities in Montague County are reminded it is illegal to discharge fireworks inside the city limits of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo.

Those who violate those ordinances may receive a citation for a class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.

Bowie Fire Chief Doug Page said local residents can travel to Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter where they are allowed to shoot off fireworks only on July 4th. Any discharge at other times may result in a ticket.

Those in Nocona can watch the Lions Fireworks show at Lake Nocona and in Saint Jo, the Saint Jo Fire Department fireworks at Boggess Park.