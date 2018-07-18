Ad

Flag folding at Solomon funeral (brief video)

Navy Seaman 1st Class James C. Solomon was buried in Perryman Cemetery Saturday morning with full military honors provided by the U.S. Navy. They fold the American flag off the casket before it is presented to the family.

