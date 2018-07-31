Florence Overton August 8, 1918 – July 25, 2018

NOCONA – Florence Marie Overton, 99, passed away on July 25, 2018.

A funeral service was on July 28 at First Baptist Church in Fort Sumner, NM with Charlie Overton officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Brandon Overton, Todd Overton, Brandon Heath Overton, John Hesteande, Ryan Hesteande and Heath Hesteande. Honorary pallbearers were Landon Hesteande, Tanner Overton and Bootz Overton. Burial followed in the Overton family plot at Fort Sumner Cemetery.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1918 in Lone Mountain, TN to the home of William Henry Vannoy and the former Mary Pearlie Shumate. She was raised in Lone Mountain and attended schools there graduating from Lone Mountain High School.

She continued her education, obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Lincoln Memorial University. She married Tyne E. Overton on Dec. 28, 1944.

Florence taught school for the Lone Mountain Schools for two and a half years before moving to Yeso, NM in 1946 where she served as postmaster until her retirement in 1972. She moved from Yeso, NM to Fort Sumner, NM in 1965 and made it her home until 1996 when she moved to Granbury, TX. In 2007 she made the move to Nocona where she was currently living.

Florence was a member of the Yeso Baptist Church and later the First Baptist Church in Fort Sumner. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Tyne in their Airstream RV, collecting green depression glass, reading, playing double canasta and Bingo. In her later years she enjoyed singing, reciting poetry and nursery rhymes.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tyne Overton on Dec. 28, 1989; grandson, Steven Richard Strohl in 2007; brothers, Homer, Carson and Tilmon; and two sisters, Doris and Blanche.

Florence is survived by her son, Walter and wife Mary Sue Overton; daughter, LaNelda and husband Ricky Strohl all of Bowie; three grandchildren, Shawna and husband John Hesteande, Brandon and wife Beverly Overton, and Todd and wife Kathy Overton; nine great grandchildren, Ryan Hesteande and Ashlee Heller, Heath Hesteande and Darci Maston, Landon Hesteande, Sydne Strohl, Magan Hesteande, Tanner Overton, Brandon Heath Overton, Kasey Mae Overton, and Bootz Overton; and two great-great grandchildren, Saylor Faye Hesteande and Oaklee Ryan Hesteande.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial contributions in Florence’s memory be made to the Fort Sumner Cemetery Association PO Box 180 Fort Sumner, NM 88119.

Arrangements were under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home in Fort Sumner, NM.

To place an online tribute or sign the guest book visit www.chavezfuneralhome.com.

Paid publication

Chavez Funeral Home

PO Box 386 | Ft. Sumner, NM 88119

575-355-2311 | chavezfuneralhome.com