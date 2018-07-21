Former Bowie standout transfers to division II

West Texas A&M head baseball coach Matt Vanderburg and his staff are excited to welcome Northeast Texas Community College right-hander and former Bowie High School graduate Chandler Dean for the 2019 season.

The Buffs are coming off of the best season in program history as they reached the 40-win plateau and hosted the South Central Regional Championship for the first time in school history.

Dean joins the Buffs following two seasons at Northeast Texas Community College in Mt. Pleasant, TX where he was a weekend starter for the Eagles under the guidance of head coach Andy Morgan.

Dean led the Eagles in wins (10), complete games (three) and innings (81.1) this past season while ranking second on the team in strikeouts with 51.

The talented right-hander went 10-2 on the season with a 4.32 ERA as he tossed three complete games and a pair of shutouts, allowing 49 runs (39 earned) on 75 hits with 51 strikeouts (5.64/game) and an opposing batting average of .235.

