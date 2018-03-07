Garlene Frazier February 17, 1934 – June 30, 2018

BOWIE – Garlene Frazier, 84, passed away on June 30, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service was at 9 a.m. on July 3 at Elmwood Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Abbott officiating.

Garlene was born on Feb. 17, 1934 in Park Springs to Garland and Lena (Earp) McWilliams. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1951 and attended Midwestern State University.

Garlene married Bob Duncan and they moved to California in 1956. She worked for South Western Bell Telephone Company and after 25 years of service she retired as a supervisor. Garlene moved back to Bowie and went to work for First Savings and Loan of Bowie for 12 years. She married Don Fraizer on Oct. 30, 1986 in Bowie.

Garlene was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard, shopping and caring for her pets. She loved visiting with her former classmates and spending time with her friends and family around town.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Don Fraizer.

Garlene is survived by her daughter, Diana Marlyn Duncan Shirey and husband Wayne, Bowie; granddaughter, Chloe Shirey, Bowie; brother, Bobby McWilliams and wife Beverly, Bowie; step-children, Donna Marie Cooper, Bowie and Dianna Hughs, Gainesville; and numerous extended family.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

