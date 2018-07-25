Ghost towns topic for next historical round table

Join the Aug. 4 Montague County Historical Commission for a round table discussion featuring three ghost towns.

Included in the discussion will be Red River Station, Duxbury and Queen’s Peak.

This event will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the Annex of the Montague County Courthouse. About one hour will be allowed for each ghost town.

Members of the MCHC will start the discussion for each town.

To make this event more entertaining, your stories and photos are needed. Each ghost town will be accompanied by a Powerpoint program.

If you have photos you would like add email them to Gale Cochran-Smith at galecsmith@gmail.com.

Refreshments will be served so join the commission members and guests for a relaxing day of lively discussion, sharing and learning.