Gold-Burg basketball camp sign ups

The Gold-Burg school district will conduct a two-day basketball camp at the end of the month for kids of all ages.

Kids as young as kindergarteners all the way up to seniors in high school are welcome to come learn the fundamentals of basketball at Gold-Burg High School. Boys and girls are welcome and they do not have to attend Gold-Burg schools.

The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 23 and 24 at Gold-Burg High School.

The cost will be $20 per camper through cash or check. Make checks payable to Cheryl Cromleigh. Sign ups on the first day will be at 8 a.m.

