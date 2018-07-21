Gold-Burg School Board consider security options

Members of the Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees met Monday night addressing several annual items and continuing discussion on safety.

The board went into closed session to discuss personnel and security issues, reported Superintendent Roger Ellis. Trustees are doing what he called “strategic security planning,” where they set forth long-term goals and how they will attain them over the next three to four years. One item being considered is a new security system for the campus.

During the brief budget workshop, Ellis said he was directed to include some additional security items in the budget, along with possibly purchasing a new Suburban.

In personnel items, Roxie Rombaugh was hired as cafeteria manager. She replaced Kelly Travis who left the job to take a position at Montague School.

The board approved the student code of conduct for the new year and received the student handbook, both for the 2018-19 school year.

Ellis reported on the preliminary state test results and Principal Kim Williams reported on summer projects, cheerleaders and the fall athletic schedules. At this point the district has 124 students enrolled for the new school year.