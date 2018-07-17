Heat advisory expanded to Montague and Cooke Counties

Updated: 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Heat Advisory has been extended to include Montague, Cooke and Grayson Counties. U.S. Weather Service - Fort Worth 307 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018 Montague-Cooke-Grayson-Fannin-Lamar-Young-Jack-Wise-Denton-Collin- Hunt-Delta-Hopkins-Stephens-Palo Pinto-Parker-Tarrant-Dallas- Rockwall-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains-Eastland-Erath-Hood-Somervell- Johnson-Ellis-Henderson-Comanche-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill-Navarro- Freestone-Anderson-Lampasas-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls-Limestone- Leon-Milam-Robertson- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening northeast of a Gainesville to Canton line. Gusty downburst winds and lightning strikes will be the primary hazards. A Heat Advisory is in effect in the vicinity of Interstate 35 where high temperatures will reach or exceed 103 degrees. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Hot conditions are forecast across a majority of North and Central Texas from midweek into the upcoming weekend. Actual temperatures should climb into the 101 to 108 degree range, with heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees for the mid to late week period. These conditions can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.