Heat advisory expanded to Montague and Cooke Counties

07/17/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0 

Updated: 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Heat Advisory has been extended to include Montague, Cooke and Grayson Counties. 
U.S. Weather Service - Fort Worth
307 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

Montague-Cooke-Grayson-Fannin-Lamar-Young-Jack-Wise-Denton-Collin-
Hunt-Delta-Hopkins-Stephens-Palo Pinto-Parker-Tarrant-Dallas-
Rockwall-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains-Eastland-Erath-Hood-Somervell-
Johnson-Ellis-Henderson-Comanche-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill-Navarro-
Freestone-Anderson-Lampasas-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls-Limestone-
Leon-Milam-Robertson-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening
northeast of a Gainesville to Canton line. Gusty downburst winds
and lightning strikes will be the primary hazards.

A Heat Advisory is in effect in the vicinity of Interstate 35 where
high temperatures will reach or exceed 103 degrees.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.
Hot conditions are forecast across a majority of North and Central
Texas from midweek into the upcoming weekend. Actual temperatures
should climb into the 101 to 108 degree range, with heat index values
between 105 to 110 degrees for the mid to late week period. These
conditions can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

