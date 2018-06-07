Historical Roundtable scheduled

Join the Montague County Historical Commission for a round table discussion featuring three ghost towns. Included will be Red River Station, Duxbury and Queen’s Peak.

This event will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the Annex of the Montague County Courthouse. About one hour will be allowed for each ghost town.

Members of the MCHC will start the discussion for each town.

To make this event more entertaining, your stories and photos are needed. Each ghost town will be accompanied by a Powerpoint presentation.

If you have photos you would like add email them to Gale Cochran-Smith at galecsmith@gmail.com.

Refreshments will be served so join in for a relaxing day of lively discussion, sharing and learning.