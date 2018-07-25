Make plans to attend the sixth annual Hymns for the Hungry from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 26 at Freedom Life Church, 204 Theater Road.

This uplifting musical event brings together churches and other organizations for a musical evening that helps raise money for God’s Table, an outreach food ministry of the First Free Will Baptist Church. It serves 25 to 40 people six nights a week.

Meal deals of a hot dog, chips, and drink will be served for $5. Donations will be taken for dessert. Admission fee is $1 per person.

There is a total of 16 area churches and organizations that perform music and have provided baked items.

For information call or text Jarae Scruggs at 940-841-1212.