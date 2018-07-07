ITC partnerships earn state excellence award

The Bowie Economic Development Coalition – Type B organization was recognized at the Texas Economic Development Council annual Workforce Excellence Awards for 2018 at a special awards breakfast at the recent TEDC’s Mid-Year Conference in Galveston, Texas.

The conference was June 13-15 in Galveston. The Workforce Excellence Award program recognizes exceptional contributions by a Texas community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives.

Janis Crawley, executive director of the coalition, said the creation and development of the Industrial Technology Center now located at North Central Texas College Bowie was the focal point of the nomination.

The $3 million, 8,700-square-foot ITC was opened in April after about two and a half years of planning and construction. It houses programs that include machining, welding and heating/air conditioning repair. Energy technology also is moving in from the main building.

