Jay Richard (Dick) Crist

January 19, 1950 – June 29, 2018

SAINT JO – Jay Richard (Dick) Crist, 68, died on June 29, 2018 in Red River, NM.

A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. July 5 at the Scott-Morris Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on July 6 at the Blue Ostrich Winery Pavilion in Saint Jo.

Crist was born on Jan. 19, 1950 in Wichita, KS to J.W. and Shirley Crist. He graduated from Wichita State University in Wichita, KS.

He married Camille Lawson on Nov. 7, 1981 and had three children. He had a career in sales and marketing with the Coleman Company in 1968 in Wichita, KS and became the vice president of sales for the sporting goods division, and an officer of the company.

He is preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Shirley Crist.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Davis; two sons, Andrew Crist, Lewisville and Jordan Crist, Salina, KS; two grandchildren and one brother, Dean Crist, Salina, KS.

In lieu flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Dick to: Tennyson Center for Children, 2950 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212; Living Water International, 4001 Greenbriar Dr. Stafford, TX 77477; or the Saint Jo Historical Society.