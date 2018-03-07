Joyce T. Smith

August 28, 1934 – June 13, 2018

ARIZONA – Joyce T. Smith “Jo,” 83, formerly of Bowie, TX died June 13, 2018 in Phoenix, AZ.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on July 7 at Thousand Trails in Bridgeport.

Joyce was born on Aug. 28, 1934 in Littlefield to Tweet and Charlie Townsend.

During her junior year she met her husband William David Smith in Carlsbad, NM. She had worked in retail sales for many years. She is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bowie.

Jo is preceded in death by her husband, William David Smith; her children, William Donald, Laurie Jo and Dianna Ruth Schmitt and grandson, Charlie Schmitt.

She is survived by son, David Edman and wife Judy, Omaha, NE; daughter, Amy K. Boise and husband Jim, Phoenix AZ; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and the many that came to be part of the family because she was the “other Mother” or “Momma Jo” to them.

She will be missed by all.

