July Jam this Saturday

Enjoy an evening of fiddle music and fried chicken with the 16th annual July Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on July 28 in the Bowie Community Center, while helping to raise funds for the Chicken and Bread Days Fiddle Contest.

The chicken and biscuit dinner will cost $10 per person. Musical entertainment will feature area fiddle players providing a “Chickin’ Pickin’ Fiddlin’ Fun Time.”

Along with the music and meal there will be a silent auction plus home baked goods for dessert.